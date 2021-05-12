Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

NYSE:ARE opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

