Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

AQN stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

