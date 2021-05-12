Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.
AQN stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.
AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
