Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $220.92. 280,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

