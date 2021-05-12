ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$96.50 million.

ALJJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 155,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,460. The company has a market cap of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter.

In other ALJ Regional news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $497,226.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,737,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

