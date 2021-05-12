Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

ALKT stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

