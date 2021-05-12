Allan C. Silber Sells 28,679 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

Shares of HGBL opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

