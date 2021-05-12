Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 17,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,283. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

