Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

