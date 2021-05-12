Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.16

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 76891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 487,216 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.