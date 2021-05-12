Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allison Transmission traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 5310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

