Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Allot Communications stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 382,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.