AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 9,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 45.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

