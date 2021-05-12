AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 9,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 45.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit