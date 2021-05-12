Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,308.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,252.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,959.89. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.