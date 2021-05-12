Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,948.77. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

