AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $612,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock worth $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.