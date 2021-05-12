AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.