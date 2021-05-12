AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Netflix by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 13,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.00 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.13. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

