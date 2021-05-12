Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $57,520.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 557,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,056. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

