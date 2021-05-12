AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.16

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.16 and last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 59868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALA. CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

