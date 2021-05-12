Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 11.5%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s stock price was down 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

About Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.