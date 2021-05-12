Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 11.5%

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s stock price was down 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

About Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit