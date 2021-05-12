Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TSE ARR opened at C$9.71 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$9.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

