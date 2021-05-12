American Tower Co. (REIT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Tower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $247.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

