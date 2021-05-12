American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.