Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,567,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 47.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $544,455 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

