Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,445. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

