Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

