Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $57.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the lowest is $55.58 million. Inseego posted sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $266.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $281.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $321.90 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $800.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

