Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.40. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

