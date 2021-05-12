Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Repay by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

