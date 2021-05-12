Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

