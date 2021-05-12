Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB.A)

CGI (TSE: GIB.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – CGI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$105.50 to C$110.00.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00.

4/28/2021 – CGI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$105.50 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$112.00.

4/5/2021 – CGI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$107.65. 93,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,770. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$106.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

