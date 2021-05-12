Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $30.25

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

