Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Target Price at $5.65

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE ENBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 1,613,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,599. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $76,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

