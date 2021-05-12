Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Price Target at $92.50

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

