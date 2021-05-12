Analysts Set Expectations for Angi Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Angi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

ANGI stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Angi has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Angi by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

