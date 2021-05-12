Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $48.83

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

