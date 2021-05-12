Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $9.50

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 359,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.