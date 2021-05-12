Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Anaplan worth $53,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,678 shares of company stock worth $9,146,379. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

