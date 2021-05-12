Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

