Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

BUD opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.