ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

