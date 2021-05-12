Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $380.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $399.76 and last traded at $399.07, with a volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.57.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.62.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

