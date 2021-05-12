AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AON. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON stock opened at $254.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

