Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Trading Up 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 31,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 149,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

