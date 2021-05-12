Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Trading Up 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 31,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 149,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.