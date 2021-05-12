Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Earnings History for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit