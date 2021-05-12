Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

