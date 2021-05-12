Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,015 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

