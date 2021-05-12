AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.38

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 17448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit