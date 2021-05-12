AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.38

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 17448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.