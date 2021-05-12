AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

