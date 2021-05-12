Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

