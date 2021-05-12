Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.98

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 695144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 47.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 271,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arconic by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 23.8% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $29,888,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

